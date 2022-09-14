The 1930s Pullman style Northern Belle, described as the "Grand Dame of luxury travel" by Love Actually actor Bill Nighy, was due to travel on the spectacular Settle to Carlisle line this weekend with five-star dining.

But the company called off the trip, just hours before union leaders decided to suspend their industrial action as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Now travellers who had booked the sumptuous day out will have to wait until October 1 to get onboard after being told Northern Belle are unable to reinstate the slap-up journey at such short notice.

The Northern Belle steams its way over the Ribblehead Viaduct.

“Unfortunately it was then too late to rearrange the journey so we have decided to postpone it until October 1," said a spokesman for the company.

“We know some passengers will be disappointed – especially as we had at least one planning to celebrate their 80th birthday – but hope as many as possible will be able to make the new date and we promise an unforgettable day out.

“In a way, perhaps it is for the best, for many of our passengers loved the Queen and may not have felt like celebrating ahead of her funeral.”

The sumptuous interior of the Northern Belle carriages.

The lavish trip was due to begin in Liverpool before picking up in Newton-le-Willows and then Preston.

Passengers board the train over a red carpet, are greeted with champagne before tucking into a three-course brunch on the way to Carlisle.

Then after a few hours sightseeing there, more champagne is served before a five-course gourmet meal during the journey home.

The Settle to Carlisle line, over the famous Ribblehead Viaduct, has been voted No 2 in a list of The World’s 10 Greatest Train Journeys. It was hewn out of the North Pennine Moors and Yorkshire Dales during the 1870s by an army of 6,000 navvies.

Northern Belle, which boasts it is Britain’s most luxurious train, is owned by Carnforth-based West Coast Railways.

It returns to Preston on September for a trip to Cardiff, picking up at Crewe and Chester.