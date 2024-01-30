Parking spaces could be halved at Preston convenience store to make way for electric vehicle chargers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The operator of the Esso garage and Morrisons Daily outlet, on Garstang Road, has applied to Preston City Council for permission to introduce seven chargers at the site known as Fulwood Service Station; there are currently none.

If approved, the plans will result in the loss of half the existing general parking spaces, leaving six remaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Documents submitted as part of the application state that the reduction in parking is “not expected to be of impact” and note that “whilst the primary purpose of the [electric vehicle charging] bays is to charge electric vehicles, these spaces can also be utilised by all vehicles, providing that the bay is in not in use for charging”.

Fulwood Service Station wants to install electric vehicle charging points (image: Google)

The proposed change comes as figures show a rapid increase in the number of so-called “plug-in vehicles” - both fully electric and hybrid engines - on the streets of Preston.

According to House of Commons Library data, the figure almost tripled in the space of two years, rising from 516 in June 2021 to 1,414 by June 2023, the latest month for which statistics are available.

However, Preston still lags far behind the national and regional averages for electric vehicle take-up, with 558 in private keepership per 100,000 of the population. For the North West, that figure is 644, rising to 850 across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Within the most recent tally for Preston, the majority of plug-in vehicles - 906 - are battery electric, while 487 are hybrid petrol and just six hybrid diesel.

Rontec, which runs Fulwood Service Station, says it is currently reviewing its entire portfolio of outlets “in the context of the growing electric vehicle market and changing customer requirements”. The firm adds that its Garstang Road site has been deemed “suitable” for the installation of charging points.

The chargers themselves would be placed next to the car wash and would also require the installation of a cabinet and substation towards the north western corner of the site. The application says that any noise from those additional facilities - which it is claimed would be “ very low-level” - would be masked by the existing air conditioning units behind the forecourt shop. A new floodlight in the same location would be angled “so as not to be intrusive to the neighbouring properties”

Some greenery will have to be removed to accommodate the new kit, but Rontec pledges to retain “a healthy amount of vegetation and landscaping” along the border of the plot.