Opening date confirmed for Leyland's Christmas themed Winter Wonderland bar

A new Christmas themed bar has confirmed it will open its doors in Leyland next week – this is what you can expect to find inside the Winter Wonderland.

By Matthew Calderbank
31 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 25th Oct 2022, 12:58pm

The former Barnardo's charity shop in Hough Lane has been transformed into a cosy, Christmas themed bar.

The final festive touches are being made to the unit, opposite Iceland, which has been vacant since the charity shop closed in 2020.

But work is nearly complete and Winter Wonderland Leyland is set to open at 5pm on Friday, November 4.

Winter Wonderland Leyland will open in Hough Lane on Friday, November 4

What to expect at Winter Wonderland Leyland

Open till late, seven days a week, the new bar said it aims to “bring a bit of Christmas cheer” to Leyland.

Fashioned after a winter lodge, the wood-panelled bar will feature six booths – each with its own TV screen showing classic Christmas movies.

Warm white fairy lights will bathe the bar in a cosy glow whilst Christmas music plays in the background.

Fashioned after a cosy, winter lodge, the wood-panelled bar will feature six booths – each with its own TV screen showing classic Christmas movies

What’s on tap and will there be food?

A range of beers will be on tap and served in German-style steins, including Warsteiner, Holsten Vier, Erdinger Weißbier and Staropramen, as well as Wainwright’s Gold cask ale.

There will also be mulled wine, Proescco and hot chocolate, as well as German sausages, waffles, cheese and other festive snacks to enjoy.

Warm white fairy lights will bathe the bar in a cosy glow whilst Christmas music plays, for the perfect festive atmosphere

Is it child and dog friendly?

Children will be welcome inside the bar until 6.30pm, 7 days a week.

Well-behaved dogs are welcome any time.

You can follow Winter Wonderland Leyland on Instagram and Facebook.

