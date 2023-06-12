An overwhelming number of residents have told carnival chiefs that axing the annual Croston Coffee Day funfair is unfair.

And the depth of feeling has forced the committee to hold an emergency meeting this evening to reconsider the decision.

"The public want it and so do I," said Kath Almond, a local councillor and a member of the Coffee Day committee. "It is a tradition here in Croston.

Silcocks Fairground has been a regular visitor at Croston Coffee Day for decades.

"When the decision was taken not to allow it this year it was done without us even having a vote. It was unbelievable. But now the village has spoken and I feel there should be a U-turn."

In a poll on Facebook 96 per cent of villagers said the fair, operated by Silcocks Funfairs of Burscough, should go ahead at the beginning of next month. Only three per cent voted against it.

Arthur Silcock said: "We’ve been going to Croston Coffee Day for decades - my father was there before I was, and I'm 78. This year I’ve been ringing since Christmas to organise our visit and eventually they told me there was a problem.

Arthur Silcock (right) says he will wait to hear if the public want his funfair this year.

"They said that United Utilities were going to dig up the road and so we wouldn't be able to get to the farmer's field we use. Then we got a message to say they wouldn't be touching the road.

"We spoke to the farmer whose field it is and he said it was OK for us to use it. He even said he would cut the grass for us. But then we got another message to say the committee had decided they didn't want the fair this year.

"I've seen the poll and it is overwhelmingly in favour of having the fair this year. I'm ready to, but I'm not going to make a decision until I know for certain we’re welcome."

Kath Almond added: "When the committee met we just had a discussion about whether the fair should come. Most of us thought it should, but then we were told the decision was 'we don't want it'.

A funfair has been a fixture of Croston Coffee Day over the decades.

