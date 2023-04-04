Ye Horns Inn at Goosnargh has been granted planning permission for an artisan building in its grounds and the conversion of its microbrewery into a shop.

Planning chiefs in Preston have also approved an amended plan to build three five-bed homes to add to the four already being constructed on the rural site.

The changes come just a year after the Grade 2 Listed pub underwent a major refurbishment. It closed down in 2017, was sold in 2018 for around £600,000 and opened its doors again in April last year.

Ye Horns Inn reopened a year ago after a major refurbishment.

The latest proposals involve the construction of an oak timber-framed artisan building with a mezzanine level, designed to resemble a barn. It will have a multi-purpose use with its own bar and kitchen so it can run operate separately to the main pub building.

A report to the planning committee says: "It is envisaged that the artisan building can be used in isolation to Ye Horns Inn. However the building will be run in conjunction with Ye Horns Inn to ensure that the two venues can function together."

It says the design of the artisan building will "complement the adjacent listed building and resemble the rural nature of the site and the barns in the area." It would provide "an architecturally impressive addition to the site".

The pub spent five years closed after family owners since 1952 decided to sell it.

The latest plans are a replacement for a scheme which was approved three years ago involving static caravans and lodges on the site.

Ye Horns Inn, at the junction of Horns Lane and Inglewhite Road, was built in the late 1700s and remodelled in the early 1900s. It was listed in 2017 after a campaign run by real ale group CAMRA.

It houses a rare bar with functioning sliding screens accessing a snug - said to be one of only three of its type to survive in England.

The country pub had been owned and run by the Woods family since 1952 up to its closure in 2017. At the time it was said to be "a failing public house/eatery offering poor guest accommodation." New owners took over a year later promising major redevelopment plans.