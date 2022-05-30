The Folly Coffee House will reveal its brand new look tomorrow (Tuesday, May 31) following South Ribble Borough Council’s £2.8million refurbishment of Worden Hall.

Over the past 18 months, the Grade II-listed building – described as the “jewel in Worden Park’s crown” – has undergone a dazzling transformation.

The cafe’s staff, who have continued serving hot drinks and food from a temporary unit in the courtyard, are now eager to welcome visitors into the new venue.

Posting on Facebook, management said: “Our newly refurbished cafe, within the hall located at Worden Park, will be open on Tuesday (May 31).

“This means we have had to close our temporary unit until this date, but it will be worth it, we promise!

“We cannot wait to share our new space with you all and with 70+ seats, there will be space for everyone.

“Thank you all for your understanding and we wholeheartedly appreciate your support over the years. See you all soon!”

Coun Matthew Tomlinson said: “Today marks the soft opening of the Folly Cafe whose staff have been with us throughout this project.

"They were originally tucked away in a little corner of the hall and they’ve lasted for 18 months in the temporary accommodation.

"But today marks the day when they can move into the hall proper and they’ll be open in time for the Leyland Festival on Thursday (June 2).

"It’s a great moment when you consider where we were a couple of years ago with the boarded up and derelict Worden Hall.

"Over the past two years we have transformed the place. It’s a significant investment that we promised we’d make and I’m absolutely thrilled that we’ve got to this stage.

"If you get the chance, come down and have a cappuccino, treat yourself to a toasted teacake and enjoy what the new cafe has to offer.”

The cafe has moved from the stables area to a larger base on the ground floor of the Derby wing and plans have been put forward to expand into the glass house on a seasonal basis.

As well as seating more than 70 customers, the cafe also boasts a brand new kitchen.

In addition to the new cafe, Worden Hall has seen a raft of changes as part of the refurbishment.

The old stables have been transformed into a high-quality retail space for use by a local independent art and craft trader, and upstairs rooms turned into multi-use spaces for office and educational use.

The central conservatory has been removed to make way for a new entrance area and courtyard, whilst the Marsden Room has been transformed into a multi-use event space for weddings and other functions.