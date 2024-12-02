New wine bar planned for busy Preston street

A new wine bar and tapas joint could be on its way to a Preston suburb.

Plans have been lodged to create the “313 Lounge Bar” in a former blinds shop at the junction of Garstang Road and Black Bull Lane in Fulwood.

Described in an application to Preston City Council as a “micro-pub”, the business would be based on the sale of cocktails, wine and local ales “sourced predominantly from the North West area”.

According to documents submitted to the town hall, the venture would be “designed to draw a more mature crowd in search of a traditional small pub atmosphere”.

The proposed opening hours are 9am until midnight, Monday to Saturday and on bank holidays, and 10am until 10pm on Sundays.

The applicant says there would be “minimum change to the external area”, except for the construction of “a small decked area with glass balustrade”.

A planning statement in support of the proposal adds: “The application site lies within an established residential area with surrounding, smaller-mixed use premises including another public house, cafe and retail shops.

“It is considered that a small micro-pub in this area would not lead to an overconcentration of non-residential uses in the area.

“Noise relating to smoking outside the side of the micro-pub has been assessed as low risk compared to the noise that will be generated from the public house adjacent [The Black Bull].”

Five parking spaces are already in place at the front of the premises, but the use of cars to travel to the venue will not be encouraged.

Hannan Blinds, which previously occupied the building, has moved a few doors away.