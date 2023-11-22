New Preston Tesco Extra and petrol station near Deepdale Retail Park opening date confirmed
and live on Freeview channel 276
The new Tesco Extra has taken over the Morrisons store in Blackpool Road, near Deepdale Retail Park.
Work has been ongoing since Tesco was handed the keys to the supermarket in September and the refit is now complete.
The superstore – Preston’s first Tesco Extra – will open its doors tomorrow (Thursday, November 23).
Morrisons staff have been transferred to the new Tesco and delivery drivers have been moved to Preston’s other Morrisons store at the Docks.
“We wish Tesco and our colleagues well with the store,” said a Morrisons spokesman.
New Tesco store manager Jodie Gray said: “We are extremely excited to be opening our new store and helping to serve the local community.
“We want to offer great value to our customers and the benefits of Tesco Clubcard and Clubcard Prices.
“We’ve got colleagues joining the team from the local area. We know that local knowledge and experience will be so important as we look to build connections and play our part in the community.”
Opening times
Opening hours for the store will be 7am to 10pm, Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.
The petrol station will be open from 7am to 9pm, Monday to Saturday, and 7am to 7pm on Sundays.