The new restaurant is the latest addition to the ‘Penny Strip’ – the Liverpool Road area which has become a thriving centre of eateries, bars and cafes in recent years.

Vinro, next to Salvatore’s and across the road from Lime Bar, will open from 5.30pm to 9pm, Tuesday to Saturday, when it will serve dishes from its ‘fine dining menu’ – see below.

And on Sunday, from 12pm to 7pm, diners will be offered a Tapas menu. The restaurant will be closed on Mondays.

New Penwortham eatery Vinro opens its doors in Liverpool Road today (Saturday, May 7). Credit: Preston Foodie Hub

It also plans to introduce a Sunday Lunch menu and additional Tapas Lunch times in the weeks to come.

Bookings are now being taken and Head Chef Tom Gardner – who has 25 years experience in catering and was a head chef at a Premier League football club – says diners can expect a ‘culinary experience’ when they visit. You can book your table here.

Boasting dishes such as Lancashire Black Bomb Souffle, Salt Marsh Lamb and Slow Roasted Pressed Belly Pork, as well as an authentic Tapas selection, Vinro is expected to become a destination for diners across South Ribble and Preston.

The restaurant said: “A huge thank you for all the support everyone has given us. We really appreciate it.

"We have had cards, flowers, gifts and lots of well wishes and each and every one means the world to us.

“We are looking forward to sharing our culinary experience with you over the coming weeks and months.”