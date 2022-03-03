New owners for Lytham care home

Westholme Care Home, in Victoria Road, has been bought by experienced registered managers Cheryl Holden and Kirk Sainsbury following the retirement of long-term owner Vivien Perry.

Cheryl, who has worked in the care sector since 2008, and Kirk, a former armed forces combat medic, already own and manage three other care homes on the Fylde.

Established in 1981, Westholme has 15 staff and specialises in care for older people including those with dementia.

Cheryl said: “It’s been great to meet and get to know our residents at Westholme. Under Vivien’s long-term ownership it has become well known throughout the area for the quality of its care and together with our excellent team, Kirk and I will continue that.

“We pride ourselves on taking a hands-on approach to care home management and being very involved and visible. We strive to achieve a genuine home-from-home feel for our residents and their families which is why we’re also pet friendly.”

Cheryl decided to pursue a career in care after going on work experience in a care home aged 14.

She added: “I never got to know my grandparents, so I really wanted a chance to care for older people. I started out working with a home care agency, caring for people in their own homes, and quickly worked my way up to being the team leader and then the registered manager of the agency.

“When the opportunity came up to own a care home in 2012, I jumped at the chance. It’s something I love doing. I cared for my dad before he died and my mum lives in one of our homes too.”

Kirk, who spent eight years in the armed services, said: “I love working in the care sector because I feel like I’m giving something back to the generations that have gone before me. I was very honoured to serve as a combat medic and when I left the forces, I wanted to continue doing something that was about helping people.”

Cheryl and Kirk also own the Glenthorn and Parade rest homes in Blackpool, and the Glenthorne No 2 home in Thornton. Between them, the homes have the capacity to look after more than 70 residents.

The corporate team at Preston-based Harrison Drury Solicitors, led by Jack Stephenson, advised Cheryl and Kirk on their purchase of Westholme Care Home.

Hannah Hughes from the firm’s commercial property team and Sarah Astley from the employment law team also advised the buyer.

Jack Stephenson, senior associate solicitor at Harrison Drury, said: “Cheryl and Kirk are more than just care-home owners. They are highly experienced in giving care and their passion for looking after people in a homely environment is clear.

"We’re pleased to have supported them as they take up the baton at Westholme Care Home where I’m sure they will continue to achieve the same high levels of care of which it has become known.”