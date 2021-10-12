The Italian Orchard is one of Lancashire's best-known restaurants.

The Italian Orchard at Broughton, part of the San Marco Group of eateries in the Preston area, wants to construct a two-storey facility at the rear of its kitchen area.

The application to Preston City Council is the latest by the restaurant to expand its premises off Whittingham Lane.

The proposed two-storey building will provide an extra 330 square metres of floor space for the business.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plans are for staff facilities, storage and service accommodation on the ground floor of the new extension and offices and ancillary accommodation on the first floor.

The Italian Orchard was established in 1985 and has been owned and run by the Bragagnini family for almost 30 years.

The group also owns Trattoria San Marco at Much Hoole, Pinocchio's at Walton-le-Dale, and both Angelo's and Stratos in Avenham Street, Preston.

The Italian Orchard has around 300 covers, 100 of those in the restaurant's glass-fronted extension.

The new building is planned for an open storage area at the rear of the kitchen.