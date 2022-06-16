Well, the surgery of the future will open wide for the public in Preston on Saturday.

The state-of-the-art clinic is hosting an official launch event to take out the fear from a visit to the tooth doctor.

Staff at Dentistry by Cure Clinics will offer visitors a reassuring look behind the scenes of the pioneering surgery in Fulwood, with its ceiling TV screens for patients in the chair, its cutting edge technology and its calming, soothing environment.

Preston-born Dr Chris Ball is heading up the new practice.

"We want patients to have a good experience visiting the dentist," said clinical director Dr Chris Ball who will be hosting the event between 1pm and 4pm. "Having a bad one can put you off for life.

"Our surgery doesn't look or feel like a typical dentist's practice. We are trying to shift away from what, for some, can be a daunting experience."

The private clinic, on the new Eastway Retail Hub near to Preston Grasshoppers, is aiming to fill a gap by offering seven day a week treatment with early morning and late night appointments. It will also deliver cosmetic dentistry.

The tranquil setting of the practice reception area.

Chris explained: "We know how frustrating it must be when you're suffering from toothache and struggling to get an appointment.

"Tooth problems don't just strike between Monday and Friday, they happen when they happen. And when you're in pain you need your dentist.

"We’re trying to be forward-thinking because that is the way of the world right now. People's expectations are a lot higher these days and that includes being available for them outside normal business hours."

Chris, 32, was born and raised in Preston, was a pupil at Broughton High School and Newman College and did his dentistry training on the University of Central Lancashire's graduate-entry programme.

Dr Chris Ball with some of the staff at Dentistry by Cure Clinics.

His brother Michael runs the Broadway Pharmacy with Cure Clinics in Fulwood and the two businesses have linked up to offer a range of healthcare services.

"This is a new kind of dentistry and Preston has been crying out for something like this," said Chris. "It is like something you might see in London or Manchester.