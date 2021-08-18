However, Lancashire stores in Blackpool, Preston and Blackburn will open as usual today (Wednesday, August 18, 2021).

A spokesman for Nando's said: “The UK food industry has been experiencing disruption across its supply chain in recent weeks due to staff shortages and a number of our restaurants have been impacted.

"However, since Monday, a team of our brilliant Nandocas have been supporting our key suppliers onsite – working in partnership to help get things moving again, and this has already had a positive impact on affected restaurants.

Nando's restaurants in Blackpool, Preston and Blackburn are unaffected by the store closures.

"From this Saturday, as a result of the hard work behind the scenes, it is our intention that all of our restaurants will be open again, and all our customers can enjoy their favourite PERi-PERi chicken.”

Responding to upset customers on Twitter, Nando’s described the situation as “a bit of a ‘mare'”.

The restaurant said: “The UK supply chain is having a bit of a ‘mare’ right now.

“This is having a knock-on effect with some of our restaurants across England, Scotland and Wales.

“We are doing everything we can to get the peri-peri back where it belongs – on your plates!”

In another tweet, the restaurant, which serves Afro-Portuguese inspired chicken dishes, apologised for the “disappointment” and said suppliers could not keep up with “demand for peri-peri”.

Nando’s said: “We’re sorry for any disappointment caused.

“Our suppliers are struggling to keep up with demand for peri-peri. Meaning that some of our restaurants have had to temporarily close to restock.”