Morecambe pub owner welcomes PNE supporters for pre-match pints ahead of tonight's EFL Cup clash

Pub owner Charlie Edwards has invited North End supporters to the Boardwalk pub for a pre-match pint (or two) before the 7.45pm second round kick-off at Morecambe's Mazuma Stadium.

Formerly known as Upstairs Downstairs, the pub can be found in Marine Road West in Morecambe's West End and its upstairs function room will be reserved exclusively for the PNE faithful.

Mr Edwards, who also represents Morecambe South on Lancashire County Council, says the pub - which he took over in 2019 - already has a link with Morecambe FC as the official away fanzone for visiting supporters.

In a Facebook post last night, he said: "Good evening Preston fans, I wanted to introduce our pub The Boardwalk, we have a link with Morecambe FC as the official away fanzone.

"We will be opening up our upstairs bar and roof garden exclusively for you guys from 3pm for your game on Tuesday.

"We are on the beach, only a ten minute walk from the famous Eric Morecambe statue and fifteen minutes from the ground.

"There is a bus stop outside - the 6A bus takes 5 minutes to get to the ground.

"Back when the pub was Upstairs Downstairs it was the home for many years of the Preston Supporters Club and we are very proud of the history between our pub and your club.

"We would love to welcome you back here for the match tomorrow night.

"Kids are welcome. I hope you have a great season and looking forward to meeting some of you.

"Enjoy the game! Up the PNE! Have a great time in Morecambe!

"And most importantly, thanks for supporting real football."

The county councillor and landlord said PNE supporters wishing to stay over can also book hotel rooms for £40 per night, including breakfast.

You can call The Boardwalk on 07891813640 for more information.

If PNE are victorious against Morecambe FC tonight, the Lilywhites will progress to the Third Round of the EFL Cup, which was won last year by Manchester City.

