South Ribble planning chiefs have recommended councillors approve the complex of 72 flats for people over the age of 55 even though a number of neighbours have objected.

The Jubilee Court project, next door to the Civic Centre in Leyland, will go before the planning committee on Thursday.

What is the plan?

How Jubilee Gardens will look if given the nod by councillors (Image South Ribble Council).

The three-storey building will offer "extra care accommodation" – the first in South Ribble – and have a shop and a cafe/bistro.

Officers say it should be passed, but will insist on 45 conditions being imposed on the contractors if it gets the go-ahead.

The five-acre plot of grassland, off West Paddock, is close to sheltered accommodation and also the Worden Medical Centre.

The council says the apartments will all be for affordable rent and supervised by a registered provider.

One local branded the proposed complex a 'monstrosity' (Image: South Ribble Council).

What do locals think?

Six letters of comment have been received from residents nearby - four of them raising objections.

One described the planned building as a "monstrosity” while another said: "No-one will want to live in a block of flats."

Others raised concerns over parking and asked for conditions imposed to prevent residents, visitors and contractors from using parking spaces outside the GP surgery and pharmacy.

It was suggested that as residents will be as you as 55 they would probably still have one car per unit - when only 35 parking spaces would be provided.

"Where will everyone using flats/café, surgery, pharmacy etc park their cars?" asked one.

Issues for staff and visitors using the Civic Centre were also highlighted, with a parking permit scheme and double yellow lines suggested as a solution.

Planners say the loss of a number of trees to accommodate development would, if the proposal is approved, be inevitable.

What will the complex look like?

The proposed building would be ‘L’ shaped, with the south-western corner being two storey community space, whilst dwellings would run in two legs. There would be 64 one-bed apartments and eight two-bed units. Each would have a balcony.On the ground floor there would be private and public communal space, residents ‘pamper’ and guest suites, meeting and office areas. There will also be a residents' hair and beauty suite.

To the rear of the property the area will be landscaped with wildflower gardens.

A circular, sunken ‘amphitheatre’ would allow for group activity. A balcony garden is proposed for the first-floor seating area.

Locals have also raised issues with a loss of view and green space. The building would be "overpowering" in height, said one objector.

How ‘green’ will the project be?

A report from planning officers says: "The proposals include a number of renewable or environmentally supportive technologies including heat pumps to provide heating and domestic hot water, variant refrigeration flow to communal and admin areas, natural and mechanical ventilation throughout, high efficiency LED lighting over and above the current building regulations and a photo voltaic system.

"Solar is not a policy requirement but has been identified anyway to offset the facility's energy bills.