Summer is finally here and you might be preparing to get away soon. If you are plotting a staycation to make the most of the natural beauty on show in the UK, you don’t want to be caught in a phone signal blackspot.

After all, in our modern digital age, getting caught with bad or no reception can be incredibly irritating. It is not only the inability to get calls or texts - it can also mean no access to the internet, for navigation as an example.

Whether you are travelling or just wondering if the signal in your area is particularly bad - you will want to be aware of the so-called ‘phone signal blackspots’. The Express reports that the team at Nomad have highlighted the 10 dead spots where you will get the worst coverage, using official data from Ofcom to identify them.

The list is in no particular order and includes the places that can be hardest to get mobile reception. Find out if you are living in one - or planning to visit one this summer.

1 . Aisholt, Somerset A major signal dead spot can be found in the postcode of TA5 1AR in the village of Aisholt, Somerset. It also covers Lower Aisholt - and the rural area surrounding them.

2 . East Anstey, Devon This village in Devon (EX16 9JT) is one of the dead spots. However it is a rural village with a population of just over 200 people, so perhaps it is not a surprise that it has dodgy phone signal.

3 . Hanbury, Worcestershire For those in the postcode of B60 4BS in Hanbury, Worcestershire, you are likely to struggle to get a phone signal because it is one of the worst dead spots in the UK. It covers parts of the outskirts of the rural village including a first school.