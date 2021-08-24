Milkshakes off the menu as Lancashire McDonald’s are hit by supply chain issues

The burger chain has also been left without bottled drinks across its 1,250 outlets in England, Scotland and Wales.

A spokesman reportedly said the group is suffering supply chain issues, but is “working hard to return these items to the menu”.

McDonald’s is the latest to be hit by supply woes after Nando’s was last week forced to shut around 50 restaurants amid a chicken shortage. It blamed staffing shortages at suppliers and a reduced number of lorry drivers.

Rival KFC also warned recently that supply chain issues meant it was unable to stock some menu items.

A KFC spokesman said: “As with so many other businesses across the country, recent disruption has meant some of our restaurants are facing a few shortages.

"Despite that, we’re still open and serving our iconic fried chicken – all thanks to our incredible team members. They’re doing a brilliant job keeping the fryers going, so please be kind to them.

"Our restaurants serve fresh, natural, quality chicken. If the recent disruption means that’s not delivered, some of our restaurants may need to make temporary changes to their menu.

The burger chain has also been left without bottled drinks across its 1,250 outlets in England, Scotland and Wales, with McDonalds in Leyland and Preston affected

"The eagle-eyed among you may also notice some of our packaging could look a little different too, but crucially, it’ll still be full of incredible chicken."

Firms across a raft of sectors in the UK have been battling with a supply chain crisis due to a shortage of lorry drivers following post-Brexit EU immigration rules, Covid-19 restrictions and self-isolation rules.

The supply pressures have also been affecting supermarkets in recent weeks, while manufacturers have reported sharp increases in the prices of raw materials.

Business groups representing the retail and transport sectors have been calling for the Government to review plans not to grant temporary work visas to drivers from the EU.