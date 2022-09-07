The old Past Times store has been empty for some time.

Plans have gone in to develop the former Past Times shop on the corner of Fishergate and Glovers Court, creating a "landmark eatery" on the ground floor and three apartments upstairs.

The three-storey building, with its ornate Edwardian style architecture above a modern pastiche-style shop front, has been empty for around four years.

The name of the proposed restaurant has so far been kept under wraps. But according to planning documents it will be a small outlet - seating just 24 - serving a "Middle Eastern brunch menu."

The distinctive red brick and terracotta property, built in 1914, has been a restaurant in the past - in the 1970s and in 1990 when Preston Council gave permission for a change of use from retail to a restaurant/coffee shop.

In its early days it was used by the Preston Sailors and Soldiers Free Buffet Association as a shop to sell donated items to fund the free refreshment stand on the railway station, providing food and drink to servicemen passing through during the First World War.

Past Times proved a popular occupant until the nationwide group went into administration in 2012, closing down many of its 97 stores, including Preston. The property then housed an art gallery until 2018.

The narrow corner property is in the Winckley Square Conservation Area. A heritage statement submitted with the application says: "The building conserves an element of Preston’s historic past and conveys a sense of the township that existed in the early 20th Century.

"The building therefore has some illustrative historic value through its ability to depict images of the past.

"The relatively intact nature of the 1st and 2nd storeys still provide some notable historic value. The ornate style of building suggests it was procured by a person or organisation of some social standing."

The report adds that, while there is little left of interest internally, its grand external features "retain a high degree of authenticity, and make a major contribution to the visual quality and historic interest of the area.