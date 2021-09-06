Micropub in Lostock Hall looks set to double in size

Lostock Ale, which has only been in business in Hope Terrace less than two years, wants to extend into the former charity shop next door.

The scheme will go before South Ribble planning committee on Thursday with a recommendation for approval, subject to tight conditions on noise.

The boss of the Lostock Ale Company, Ray McLaughlin, has been told by planning officers that knocking through to next door would only be acceptable if adequate sound insulation work is done to the property to protect the occupant of an upstairs flat from excessive noise.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owner Ray McLaughlin at Lostock Ale.

The council's environment health department has said: "The flat upstairs could be adversely affected by a change of use from a predominantly daytime business to a night-time one.

"The impact maybe significant unless suitable conditions are applied and even then there is likely to be some loss of amenity to the occupant of the flat directly above."

Officers have said that, as with the current bar, all doors and windows must remain closed during opening hours.

But recommending that the planning committee give the scheme the nod, they say: "The proposal to extend the existing Lostock Ale premises into the adjacent promises will allow for the expansion of the existing business and bring a currently vacant retail premises back into use.

Owner Ray McLaughlin wants to extend the pub into the shop next door.

"As such the proposal will have a positive effect on the vitality and viability of the Tardy Gate District Centre."