The Leyland drive-thru in Churchill Way will shut at 8pm on Sunday (June 4) and stay closed until Wednesday, July 5.

Over the next four weeks the restaurant will be completely refurbished, while staff will be redeployed to other local branches in Chorley and Preston.

In the meantime, the nearest McDonald’s will the drive-thru’s at the Capitol Centre in Walton-le-Dale and Tesco Extra off Southport Road in Chorley.

McDonald's in Leyland will be closed from Sunday, June 4 to Wednesday, July 5, 2023

A McDonald’s spokesperson said: “We will be closing on Sunday, June 4 at 8pm for amazing upgrades to our facilities! We will be back open on Wednesday, July 5 at 11am.

“Your closest restaurants will be McDonald's Capitol Centre McDonald's Chorley - Tesco McDonald's Chorley - Clifford Street.”

What’s changing?

McDonald’s say the Leyland branch is going through a ‘convenience of the future revamp’ which will see a new layout for the restaurant and the roll-out of the fast-food giant’s ‘latest technology’.

A McDonald’s spokesman said: “With consumers increasingly looking for greater speed, efficiency and choice when ordering their food, McDonald’s ambitious ‘Convenience of the Future’ restaurant revamp programme combines a new restaurant layout with the latest technology to create a more seamless and enjoyable experience for customers.”

Gareth Pearson, chief operating officer for McDonald’s UK, added: “The pace of change within the restaurant industry is relentless, and the pandemic accelerated this with digital adoption gathering greater pace.

“Our customers rightly expect to have choice in how and where they order and collect their food, and our job is to ensure that every experience is a great one.

"For this to be the case, we know we also have to provide our restaurant teams and delivery partners with the best possible environment to work in.