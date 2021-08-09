McDonald's at Preston Capitol Centre to stay open 24/7
McDonald's at Preston's Capitol Centre has extended its opening hours and is now open 24/7.
The new opening hours at its Walton-le-Dale restaurant will apply to both its restaurant and drive-thru, says McDonald's.
Its previous opening times were from 6am till midnight.
It means shift workers and those hankering for a late-night fast-food fix can now get served anytime through the night.
The new opening hours also means early risers will be able to order a McBreakfast from as early as 5am - an hour earlier than before.
It is the second McDonald's in the area to go 24/7, with the Leyland drive-thru having already extended its hours back in April.
McDonald's have been approached for further details.
Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.
With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.