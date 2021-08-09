McDonald's at Preston Capitol Centre to stay open 24/7

The new opening hours at its Walton-le-Dale restaurant will apply to both its restaurant and drive-thru, says McDonald's.

Its previous opening times were from 6am till midnight.

It means shift workers and those hankering for a late-night fast-food fix can now get served anytime through the night.

The new opening hours will only apply to its drive-thru, where those hankering for a late (or early) fast-food fix will be able to get served anytime through the night

The new opening hours also means early risers will be able to order a McBreakfast from as early as 5am - an hour earlier than before.

It is the second McDonald's in the area to go 24/7, with the Leyland drive-thru having already extended its hours back in April.

McDonald's have been approached for further details.

McDonald's at the Capitol Centre in Preston is now open 24/7