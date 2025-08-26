Workers on site at Colne Market Hall, which is undergoing a now-delayed transformation | Pendle Council

A Lancashire town’s market will not reopen in time for Christmas after a delay to a major refurbishment of the facility.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colne Market Hall is now expected to welcome customers back through its doors at some point next spring.

It comes after what Pendle Borough Council described as “lengthy negotiations” with its preferred operator for the high street attraction, which is undergoing a £3.5m government-funded revamp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The authority is still in discussions with the Market Quarter Group and is now also considering other private operators - as well as the option of managing the venue itself.

Workers on site at Colne Market Hall, which is undergoing a now-delayed transformation | Pendle Council

Council leader David Whipp said: “Our aim was to open the new market, complete with new food, drink and leisure opportunities in time for Christmas.

“It's clear that this is now too ambitious. We don't want to move existing traders from Hartley Square at the wrong time of year, so early spring next year is looking likely.

"The shell of the building is nearly complete and new high-quality natural stone flags will soon be laid at the front of the building to enhance Colne's traditional street scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Once structural work is complete, we are looking at opportunities for pop-up events in the newly refurbished space before the transformed market venue opens in 2026.

“It will be good to get a confirmed operator in place and work with them to develop the Market Hall as a destination venue for next year.

“We continue to promote the market traders in their current locations to encourage people to keep shopping locally.”

The changes to the market include a new food court and pop-up market, alongside units for existing market traders. Space is being prepared for a creative quarter on the first floor through a final future phase of work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The newly flagged area in front of the market will be available for ‘al fresco’ dining, the outdoor market, speciality markets and outdoor events.

Existing market traders have been advised about the revised timescale for moving back into the revamped Market Hall.