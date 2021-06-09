Market stalls and music at Plau's Market Street Social courtyard is Preston's latest hit
A Preston bar is launching Social Sundays, bringing in a mixture of market stalls and music to the venue.
Plau in Friargate has a courtyard dubbed Market Street Social, and now they're introducing Social Sundays.
The Jazzin in The Park DJ collective will be spinning tunes in the Market Street Gardens.
And in addition, the venue will have a Makers Market each Sunday – an eclectic mix of market stalls selling artisan makers ware, with stalls running through from Claytons Gate right down to Plau’s Vaults.
