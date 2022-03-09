Consultants estimate the site, which could have around 130 upmarket lodges and numerous glamping, caravan and camping pitches, is expected to bring in almost £2m in sales for local businesses and a further

£2.3m in wages for locally recruited staff once it is up and running.

Development company Preston-based GHV Limited will be putting in plans to the city council by the end of the spring for permission to build the park on the former nine-hole course which closed down two years ago.

How the holiday village could look.

And the company has pledged it will take into account the views of locals in a public consultation exercise before the scheme is finalised.

Peter Allen, of GHV, says it is vital the public get to offer their views on the plans and a full consultation will be launched shortly.

"We are in the middle of productive discussions with Preston City Council which have helped shape and improve our proposals and we’ll shortly be seeking the input of local residents.

“From informal discussions people have told us they value the opportunity the site will generate for full and part-time work for themselves and their teenagers and, of course, the spend in local shops and pubs that our visitors will generate.

"We have some of the finest cheese-makers, butchers and other rural producers in Lancashire, as well as a range of local services, from hair-dressers to pubs. All will benefit from the spending power this development would bring.”

The park will stretch across a 64-acre site which has become overgrown since the pay-as-you-play course shut down.

It is being planned as a "luxury tourism destination," accommodating up to 200 families. It will have a range of leisure facilities including an indoor swimming pool, tennis courts, a games room, bar, restaurant and spa.

"It will be an upmarket facility attracting higher-spending tourists to the area,” added Mr Allen.