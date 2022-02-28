Developers want to turn the overgrown 64-acre site near Preston into a "high end" tourism destination with around 130 lodges and numerous caravan, camping and glamping pitches.

The plan has been revealed after Preston company GHV Ltd asked the city council if it would need to carry out an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) at the site before submitting a planning application.

The firm wants to turn the disused nine-hole course into a holiday park for almost 200 families together with a reception building containing a cafe/bar, restaurant, games room, shop, small swimming pool and spa.

The golf course, off Inglewhite Road, has been unused since it closed down at the start of the Covid pandemic two years ago.

It was opened as a "pay as you go" facility in 2005 following planning permission in 2002. The testing 2,703 yard course was designed around a protected wildlife corridor which was strictly out of bounds to the golfers.

GHV have submitted a masterplan to the council's planning department showing a possible layout for the holiday village, although the company's agents have warned the map could be subject to change before a full application is lodged.

"The masterplan is at a very early stage and shouldn't be viewed as anything more then indicative, given it will be subject the change," says a statement to the council.

The company says it aims to redevelop the golf course "to deliver a high-end holiday park, largely made up of luxury lodges.

"The holiday park will be largely made up of luxury lodges, but will include a varied make up of accommodation options.

"The site will incorporate all the amenities and features one would associate with such facilities."

The initial plans include 97 woodland lodges, 30 lakeside lodges, 33 caravan pitches, 30 tent/camp pitches and nine glamping pods/chalets.

The holiday village facility building, incorporating the bar, restaurant and pool, would by for use by residents only.

"It is pertinent to note that the facilities will be appropriately sized to serve the holiday village only and not members of the public who are not staying on site," says the report.

"It is considered that the proposed development will not result in significant effects on the environment.