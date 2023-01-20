Lostock Hall bookmakers Betfred to close in February
A bookmakers in Lostock Hall is shutting its doors next month.
By Matthew Calderbank
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Jan 2023, 11:03am
Betfred will close its branch in Leyland Road – next to the Wishing Well pub – on Sunday, February 19.
It’s hoped the five members of staff will be redeployed to other local branches in Penwortham, Bamber Bridge, Leyland and Preston.
At this stage, Betfred has not said why it has decided to close its Lostock Hall branch.
The bookmaker has been approached for further details.