If you’re thinking of lighting up the log burner this winter, here’s what new pollution laws mean for you 🔥

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As winter 2025 approaches, many households are turning to log burners for warmth

But stricter regulations now shape how and where wood burners can be used across the UK

The rules differ depending on location, appliance type and fuel choice

Councils have been given more powers to enforce compliance and issue fines

Health and environmental concerns are driving tighter controls on domestic wood burning

As the nights draw in and people turn to fireplaces and log burners for cosy heat, it’s worth checking the rules before you light up.

A log burner can add warmth and atmosphere, but the rules are tightening as awareness of health and environmental impacts grows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the UK the law targets smoke and particle pollution rather than banning wood stoves outright, but there are important limits on what you can burn, which appliances are allowed in certain areas, and how councils can enforce the rules.

But just what are the rules around using wood burners and similar appliances in the UK as we head into the winter of 2025/26? Here is everything you need to know.

Stricter regulations now shape how and where wood burners can be used across the UK (Photo: Ashley Cooper/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images) | Getty Images

What are the rules?

The laws around wood burners in the UK can be complicated, as they depend on where you live, what you burn, and local council regulations.

The Clean Air Act 1993 introduced Smoke Control Areas (SCAs) — zones where only certain fuels and appliances can legally be used. If you live in an SCA, you must either:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Use a DEFRA-exempt (approved) appliance, designed to release fewer smoke emissions, and/or

Burn only authorised fuels.

It is an offence to release a noticeable amount of smoke from a chimney in an SCA unless you are using an exempt stove with approved fuel.

Councils have the power to designate SCAs and enforce these rules, and in 2021, the Environment Act strengthened their authority, giving them greater scope to fine households for excessive smoke emissions.

Which fuels are allowed?

In Smoke Control Areas, several fuels are banned, including:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bituminous coal (house coal)

Unseasoned or “green” wood (not properly dried)

Manufactured solid fuels that aren’t DEFRA-approved

If you’re burning wood, it should be well-seasoned with a moisture content below 20% (look for logs marked “Ready to Burn”).

Regular chimney sweeping and stove maintenance can also help ensure efficient burning and minimal smoke.

Do I live in an SCA?

SCAs are widespread in towns and cities, where air quality is more of a concern, while rural areas are less tightly regulated.

London has one of the largest networks of SCAs, and other big cities including Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow also enforce strict compliance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But SCAs do still exist in some countryside locations, particularly near protected landscapes or areas with known air-quality problems.

To be certain, check your postcode with your local council or via DEFRA’s online resources.

Devolved nations - what are the rules? There are some differences in how the rules are enforced and what the local terminology is across the UK England and Wales: The Clean Air Act 1993 and subsequent updates (including the Environment Act 2021) set out the framework for Smoke Control Areas (SCAs). Local councils designate and enforce them. Scotland: The Clean Air Act also applies here, but SCAs are often called “Smoke Control Zones.” Local authorities have similar powers to designate these zones and regulate fuel/appliance use. Enforcement and advice is handled by the relevant local council or environmental health department. Northern Ireland: The law is very similar, but SCAs are officially called “Smoke Control Areas” under the Clean Air (Northern Ireland) Order 1981. Councils can designate areas and enforce rules on authorised fuels and exempt appliances.

What are the penalties?

Local authorities such as councils enforce SCA rules and can issue fines under both the Clean Air Act and the Environment Act.

Fixed-penalty notices may be given for offences, and repeat offenders can face larger fines or even prosecution. In serious cases, penalties can rise to £1,000 or more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s always best to check directly with your local council to confirm the rules that apply in your area.

What if I don’t live in an SCA?

If you’re outside of an SCA, the rules are less restrictive, but not non-existent. For example, it is still illegal to release dark smoke from a chimney under the Clean Air Act 1993.

The Environmental Protection Act 1990 also gives councils powers to act if smoke is judged to be a statutory nuisance to neighbours.

In practice, even outside SCAs it makes sense to use a DEFRA-approved stove and burn only authorised or seasoned fuels. Many local councils encourage this with local guidance or schemes aimed at reducing air pollution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How bad are wood burners?

Despite their popularity, wood burners are one of the UK’s largest sources of fine particulate matter (PM2.5), tiny airborne particles that can travel deep into the lungs and even enter the bloodstream.

Exposure to PM2.5 has been linked to asthma, heart disease and other serious health issues.

Domestic wood burning already contributes a significant share of PM2.5 emissions — in some areas more than road traffic.

DEFRA figures released in February 2024 revealed that particulate emissions from household wood burning had risen by 56% between 2012 and 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Are you struggling to make ends meet as costs continue to rise? You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld at yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.