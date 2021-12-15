Local gin makers and solicitors team up for Penwortham Christmas Market event

Staff from Vincents Solicitors will be hosting late night drinks and nibbles from 6pm to 9pm as part of the event being held in Liverpool Road on Wednesday December 15.

They’ll be serving up G&Ts and giving away six prize gin bundles as part of a competition, after partnering with local distillery, Penwortham’s Original No.1 Fairham Gin.

It will be No.1 Fairham’s first appearance at the Penwortham Christmas markets. Owners Ellis McKeown and Liam Stemson launched their first product, the Signature Edition, in April, having started experimenting with flavours as the first Lockdown hit in March 2020.

Ellis McKeown and Liam Stemson from Fairham Gin will be at the Penwortham Christmas Market on Wednesday evening

Jemma Lloyd, became head of the Penwortham branch in early 2021 and is looking forward to taking part in the community event.

She said: “It is absolutely wonderful to see the Christmas markets back this year. It’s one of my favourite local events and, as this is my first opportunity to take part with Vincents, I wanted to do something a little bit special to welcome clients and the community to celebrate Christmas with us.

“I’ve followed the progress of Ellis and Liam over the last 18 months and wanted to support their fledgling business.

Jemma Lloyd, head of the Penwortham branch of Vincents Solictors

"We’ve a lot to be proud of in Penwortham and they are a real local success story, so we are delighted to be able to help promote their business.”

Despite working full time jobs in marketing and sales, Ellis and Liam have ambitions to grow No.1 Fairham and develop more products.

The pair launched their second gin - the slightly festive, orange-inspired Ochre Edition - in November.

With their stall stationed directly outside Vincents’ offices, they will also be giving away tasters and selling bottles for gifts as part of the event.

Ellis said: “We’re really excited about being part of the Penwortham markets and sharing our Lancashire craft gin directly with our local community.

"It’s great to be working with Vincents and we’ll definitely take the opportunity to introduce ourselves to more of the businesses along the high street and really grow our network.

"There’s so much great stuff going on in Penwortham and people are so supportive of each other, it promises to be a really great night.”

The Penwortham Christmas Markets are organised by the Penwortham Town Council as a community event to showcase local retailers and businesses as part of the on-going “shop local” campaign.