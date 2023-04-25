Lidl reveals where it wants to build 100s of new stores including Preston, Leyland, Bamber Bridge and Chorley
Lidl has announced a major expansion plan that includes building more than a dozen new stores in Lancashire.
The German supermarket giant has confirmed the exact locations it is looking to expand its portfolio with 16 of those coming in the Red Rose county.
In details released by the company Lidl say they are looking for unit sizes between 18,000 and 26,500 sq ft with at least 100 dedicated car parking spaces. They also want town centre or edge of centre locations along with retail parks, particularly eyeing up places with easy access and strong pedestrian or traffic flow. Lidl also say they will consider freehold, leasehold or long leasehold opportunities.
A Lidl spokesperson said: “Lidl are big on expansion, with ambitious plans to achieve over 1,100 stores across Great Britain. This means we are looking to acquire sites that meet our standard store format requirements.”
Back in October, a new Lidl store and more than 300 homes were given the go-ahead on a former pub and mill site in Penwortham, and it appears there’s plenty more where that came from.
Full list of desired Lancashire locations
- Bamber Bridge
- Blackpool - Bispham
- Blackpool - Thornton
- Carnforth
- Chorley
- Fleetwood
- Kirkham
- Lancashire - South
- Leyland (rel)
- Lytham St Annes
- Morecambe - North
- Penwortham
- Preston - Central
- Preston - East
- Preston - New Hall Lane (rel)
- Preston - South
Ryan McDonnell, Lidl GB CEO, said: “The last few years have been challenging for everyone, but we’ve made it clear that we’re more committed than ever to ensuring that every single household has access to a Lidl store. That’s why our focus is firmly on the future as we continue to grow and invest in our infrastructure, while keeping a lookout for more sites and locations across the country.”
Lidl GB chief development officer, Richard Taylor, added: “Our store expansion has been and continues to be unparalleled. In the last three months alone, we’ve opened 15 new stores – more than any other retailer, and in 2022 we welcomed customers through the doors of over 50 new stores. But we won’t be stopping there. Our vision is to have over 1,100 stores in the future, but really there’s no ceiling on our ambition or growth potential. What’s important is that we take a strategic and sustainable approach to getting there.”