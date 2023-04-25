The German supermarket giant has confirmed the exact locations it is looking to expand its portfolio with 16 of those coming in the Red Rose county.

In details released by the company Lidl say they are looking for unit sizes between 18,000 and 26,500 sq ft with at least 100 dedicated car parking spaces. They also want town centre or edge of centre locations along with retail parks, particularly eyeing up places with easy access and strong pedestrian or traffic flow. Lidl also say they will consider freehold, leasehold or long leasehold opportunities.

Lidl has announced major expansion plans which includes building stores across Lancashire

A Lidl spokesperson said: “Lidl are big on expansion, with ambitious plans to achieve over 1,100 stores across Great Britain. This means we are looking to acquire sites that meet our standard store format requirements.”

Back in October, a new Lidl store and more than 300 homes were given the go-ahead on a former pub and mill site in Penwortham, and it appears there’s plenty more where that came from.

Full list of desired Lancashire locations

Bamber Bridge

Blackpool - Bispham

Blackpool - Thornton

Carnforth

Chorley

Fleetwood

Kirkham

Lancashire - South

Leyland (rel)

Lytham St Annes

Morecambe - North

Penwortham

Preston - Central

Preston - East

Preston - New Hall Lane (rel)

Preston - South

Ryan McDonnell, Lidl GB CEO, said: “The last few years have been challenging for everyone, but we’ve made it clear that we’re more committed than ever to ensuring that every single household has access to a Lidl store. That’s why our focus is firmly on the future as we continue to grow and invest in our infrastructure, while keeping a lookout for more sites and locations across the country.”