The supermarket chain is preparing a planning application for its latest Lancashire store on the fire-hit Fairport Holdings site, off Market Place (A6), near Adlington railway station.

The site is being redeveloped after a blaze tore through the warehouse complex in February 2019, with more than 100 firefighters needed to bring the fire under control.

The new Lidl would be built on what is currently the main car park of Fairport Holdings, between two mini roundabout serving Church Street, Railway Road, Park Road and Market Street.

Lidl has revealed plans to build a brand new store in Adlington near Chorley

In 2021, two years after the devastating fire, the Fairport Holding site received planning permission to build four industrial units totalling 52,000 sq feet. Lidl said its new store would “complement Fairport’s plans” and “act as a catalyst to regeneration of this prominent site”.

A spokesman for Lidl said: “A new Lidl store on this site in the heart of Adlington would increase local shopping and bring up to 40 new local jobs.

"The plans would provide a much-needed supermarket in a convenient location, saving on journey times for those residents who currently have to travel out of the area for their food shopping.”

Lidl added that its new store would boast a 1,256 sqm sales area and longer style tills with a dual packing area, as well as a bakery and customer toilets.

The proposed site of a new Lidl store off Market Place in Adlington. Pic: Lidl/Google

A reconfigured car park would provide 93 spaces, including 10 accessible spaces, two electric vehicle charging spaces and 10 parent and child spaces.

Solar panels would also be fitted to its roof as part of the chain’s “commitment to sustainability”, said Lidl.

The proposed service area for the new supermarket will be accessed from Back Railway View and deliveries to the store would typically take place once a day, usually in the morning.

Lidl said the new store would provide up to 40 new jobs with an entry-level wage of £10.10 per hour.

The in-store plan for the new Lidl store in Adlington. Pic credit: Lidl/Google

A planning application for the new Lidl store will be submitted to Chorley Council who will make a decision on whether to approve the proposal.

