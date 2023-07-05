Leyland McDonald's reopens after major revamp and month-long closure
Leyland McDonald’s has reopened after undergoing a major, month-long revamp.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 5th Jul 2023, 15:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 15:57 BST
The drive-thru off Churchill Way closed on Sunday, June 4 while work took place to refurbish the restaurant.
It reopened at 11am today, revealing a sleek, new look and layout – and the addition of a separate service area for deliveries.
One of the biggest changes has been made to the counter, which no longer fronts the kitchen. Instead, there is now a smaller counter and the kitchen is separate and out of sight.
Delivery orders are now dealt with separately via a partitioned service/waiting area with its own entrance and exit.