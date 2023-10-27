Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Posts were shared in local Facebook groups promoting a ‘Christmas Fayre’ to be held at the British Commercial Vehicle Museum in Leyland.

The ‘organisers’ – who were really scammers – said they were looking for stallholders, food vendors and crafters for a Christmas fair on the weekend of December 9 and 10.

The event was said to be taking place at the museum in King Street from 8am to 5pm over the Saturday and Sunday.

“This is the right weekend to exploit your potential,” said the cheeky fraudster behind the post, who wanted £40 deposits from would-be stallholders.

Aware that Facebook group admins might become suspicious of the post, the shameless swindler even made an effort to appear genuine by adding their own warning about scams doing the rounds on social media.

"For some reasons commenting might be turned off. Be wary of current scams in the market duplicating posts. Thank you.”

FAKE

Scammers posted details on Facebook groups about a fake Christmas event to be held at the British Commerical Vehicle Museum in Leyland

The British Commercial Vehicle Museum was made aware of the fake event and has responded by exposing the scammer.

Posting a warning on its own Facebook page, the museum said: “We have been made aware of the below scam, this is not an event we are holding, please do not book!

"Be mindful that these are fake accounts so names change daily and genuine people are used….”