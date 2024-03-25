And so what better way to achieve that healthy Vitamin D-tinged glow than by indulging in the odd tanning bed session?
In no particular order, here are 25 of Lancashire's highest-rated tanning salons shops you should try...
1. The Bronzing Roomz - 110 Station Rd, Bamber Bridge, Preston PR5 6QP | 4.8 out of 5 (36 Google reviews) | “What a little gem of a place this is. Super clean, Lorraine is the best. She is such a friendly person. She was very helpful. Every time I’m in town I use this place.”
2. Another Sunny Days - 118 Manchester Rd, Blackpool FY3 8DP | 4.9 out of 5 (68 Google reviews) | “The beds/showers actually speak to you, making you feel comfortable.”
3. Fast Tan - 36 Anchorsholme Ln E, Blackpool, Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 3QL | 4.9 out of 5 (42 Google reviews) | “Wonderful place, saved my bacon the day before my party. Very conscious of my body but made me feel at ease, thank you so much.”
4. Glo TanSpas (Brookfield) - 13 Langcliffe Rd, Ribbleton, Preston PR2 6UE | 5 out of 5 (22 Google reviews) | “Great place, friendly staff, excellent value for money, Botox lady and lashes in the back of shop. Great service throughout.”
