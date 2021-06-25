Lancashire's Ribble Cycles set to fly the flag with Tour de France adverts

Ribble Cycles has produced a series of three films to show off its wares which will air from June 26 to coincide with the start of this year’s Tour de France.

The advert features four bikes from Ribble Cycle's current range and will have noted cycling commentator Matt Barbet doing the voice overs.

The frim, which has a major new showroom in Clitheroe and a site at Walton Summit, said that the adverts aim to allow each product to showcase its own unique propositions and to capture the thrill and enjoyment of cycling across different genres from the professional Peloton to the off-road thrill seeker and the commuter to the everyday enthusiast.

A scene from the Ribble Cycles TV advert to be shows from Saturday, June 26

Chief executive Andy Smallwood said: “Our decision to trial TV advertising and create our first ever TV advert is aligned with our drive to become synonymous with great British cycling and is part of our vision for the future growth of the business.

"The advert combined with our continued investment into our customer journey, experience and research and development, will ensure that Ribble is at the forefront of cycling in the UK - delivering a world-class range and inspiring more people into the world of cycling and maybe even another Tour de France champion in the future?”

Designed, filmed and curated by Ribble’s in-house content production team, the firm said the advert focuses on the riders physical and emotional experience and enjoyment that comes from riding a bike.

They will be shown throughout the three weeks of the Tour during Channel 4's coverage of the race.

It is the first TV advert from the county bike maker, synonymous with Preston

Ribble Cycles was founded in 1897, and until recently had its showroom at Water Lane in Preston. It has this year opened a 2,000sq ft state-of-the-art showroom at Barrow Brook Trade Park in Clitheroe.

The showroom features Europe's largest 4k indoor video wall, plus interactive stands for each bike allowing the customer to customise their hand-built purchase.