The operator of the iconic Blackpool Tower, Sea Life, Tower Dungeons and Madam Tussauds has committed to working more strategically with the chamber to profile their assets, support members with event requirements and reward staff loyalty.

Employing over 300 members of staff, Merlin’s Blackpool cluster has forged a reputation as one of the most respected and trusted leisure and entertainment brands operating in this part of the country.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Merlin Blackpool Cluster general manager Kate Shane, left, pictured with The Countess of Wessex who was visiting The Blackpool Tower in 2019

The group’s strategic management team will work closely with the chamber team to ensure members have access to their award-winning facilities and the opportunity to work more closely with Merlin on important campaigns.

Kate Shane, regional director for Merlin Entertainments Group said: “We look forward to working with the chamber and the network of businesses that are part of this community.

"Working together to reach common goals that help to improve the shape of the environment that Merlin and local businesses operate in.”

Merlin has committed to standing shoulder to shoulder in supporting local organisations, alongside the county’s most highly respected independent, and not-for-profit, business support organisation, the NWL Chamber of Commerce.

Babs Murphy, chief executive of the chamber said: "We have enjoyed working with the Merlin team over recent years, they are a well-respected business operator and active member of the business community in Lancashire. We are delighted that they have chosen to become a Chamber Patron and we look forward to building on our relationship for the benefit of both partners, our members and customers.

“I would like to thank Kate and her team for ‘putting something back’ into the local business economy through patron membership.”