Lancashire teepee sleepovers business expands as sisters keep success in the family

Aimee Simmons, 32, and Lauri Smith, 31, launched Partipi Parties in April last year offering indoor and outdoor children’s sleepover events.

Aimee was five months pregnant at the time and Lauri took their first appointment close to Bolton and have now grown the children’s services to include baby yoga, massage and sensory led play classes under the new company name of Blossoming Buds.

Aimee and Lauri grew up in Penwortham, being former Penworthan Girls High pupils, and after moving to Kirkham and Wesham realised there were few children’s services offered in the local area.

Sisters Aimee Simmons and Lauri Smith from Blossoming Buds

And during lockdown they found Partipi Parties was in demand, with all events following social distancing and safety protocols.

Aimee , who used to work in marketing, said: “As new mums in the area, it became clear that there was a lack of classes close by that we could attend with our little ones.

“And as lockdown ended many of the classes took a while to get going again so we were in demand.

“We’re excited to have been able to expand the services we offer and create Blossoming Buds baby classes. We hope to continue our professional development to open up more classes in the near future which we hope can enable young families to bond with their babies/children and connect with other parents and guardians.”

Aimee with six-month-old daughter Margot Simmons

Aimee and Lauri, who previously worked as a fashion designer in Manchester, had always wanted to work together and be closer to their homes for their young families.

“The business allows us to work together and at times where we can fir it around our family commitments.”

The new classes will take place at Weeton Village hall on February 22, from 10.30am or Hambleton Village Hall on February 24 from 10.30am.