The independent retailer has been named Spirits Supermarket of the Year at the International Wines and Spirits competition.

Securing the top spot against national competition from Aldi, Co-Op and Tesco, Booths was praised for its commitment to supporting local distilleries, a personal approach to customer recommendations and stylish store environment and marketing.

The award comes shortly after Booths winning the Multiple Beer Retailer of the Year for 2022.

Booths has won a national award for its spirits sales, thanks in part to offering customers ideas such as this Orange and Blossom Rose Gin recipe

Booths beer and spirits buyer Pete Newton said: ‘I’m absolutely delighted to win this prestigious award against some tough competition. This is a win not only for our Booth team, but much credit is owed to our local distillers and producers in our regions—making some exceptional and delicious ranges.”

“I’d like to thank our customers too, their adventurous and curious tastes allow Booths to stock a wide and diverse range of whiskies, gins and rums that are unique and out of the ordinary. Their willingness to try new makers and experience new tastes allows Booths to be adventurous in our selections.”

Booths Cocktail Suggestion

ORANGE BLOSSOM & ROSE GIN

Pete Newton, Beer and Spirits Buyer at Booths

SERVES 2

PREPS 5 MINS

SHAKER INGREDIENTS

60ml Cuckoo Gin

4 tsp Orange Blossom Water

1 tsp Rose Water

1 orange peel shaving

Ice

Orange peel

A few juniper berries

METHOD

1 Add all ingredients into cocktail shaker or large jam jar and shake for 30 seconds.

2 Fill two glasses with ice and pour the shaker of cocktail over the ice.

3 Garnish with a sprig of mint and serve.