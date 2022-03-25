Lancashire supermarket Booths is best for beer after winning national title
Lancashire independent retailer Booths is raising a glass after being hailed for its selection of beer.
The family supermarket firm is celebrating after being named Multiple Beer Retailer of the Year at the Drinks Retailing Awards.
A recognised symbol of excellence, The Drinks Retailing Awards is one of the most rigorous in the industry and honours retailers who have delivered excellent service, range, and value.
Securing the top spot against national competition from Waitrose and M&S, Booths was praised for the depth of the range, favouring small local breweries with the best of the world’s beer, from hoppy IPAs and chocolate stouts, to zesty sours.
The judges said that under the leadership of Pete Newton, “newness, uniqueness and offering something sensational, you simply can’t find anywhere else but Booths”, set the regional retailer apart from the others.
Pete Newton, Beer and Spirits Buyer at Booths said: ‘’Booths take pride in developing relationships with smaller emerging breweries.
Supporting small producers has never been more important for Booths. This award win is great for Booths, but even better for our artisan supplier base and our customers who get to sample and taste something truly delicious, whatever their choice of brew!”
The supermarket maintains a wide range of real ales in bottles from breweries in Lancashire, Yorkshire and further afield, as well as ciders and lagers from around the world.
Booths won the business of the year at the last Be Inspired in Business Awards, BIBAS, and has won numerous awards for its wine stock including the Decanter magazine title in 2020. It saw its Festive period sales rise by 4.3 per cent last year.