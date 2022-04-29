The Spencer Clarke Group, is offering The Wellness Project, designed to support the emotional, physical and mental wellbeing of professionals and their agency workers.

It consists of expert advice and tool kits which will be available on the Wellness Hub on the Spencer Clarke Group website and through a monthly wellness newsletter.

The project also consists of Wellness Wednesdays whereby life and career guidance will be available on the firm’s social channels.

Professionals will also have the chance to enter regular competition draws to win wellness goodies such as wellness journals and books, skincare bundles, relaxation candles and healthy snacks.

The Bartle Court company said the project has been launched in response to the ongoing health and wellbeing crisis. Experts fear the next pandemic will be a mental health one; the charity Mind found that one in four people will experience a mental health problem of some kind each year in England.

With UK inflation rising and energy, house and food prices soaring, the cost of living is putting a squeeze on finances and living standards.

The firm said financial strain, on top of the stresses of juggling a career with relationships, families and friends will likely exacerbate the situation.

Managing director, Mike Shorrock, from Lytham, said: “Within Spencer Clarke Group, we have ‘11 Points of Culture' which are the fundamental elements of what make us who we are. One of those points is being ‘different’ which means we go above and beyond expectations.