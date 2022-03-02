Lancashire housing group completes £8.5m homes scheme

The 55-unit, fully affordable housing scheme is its first with Breck Homes and was supported with funding from Homes England.

The development provides a mix of affordable rent and shared ownership properties, including two and three-bedroom houses and one-bedroom apartments across the 3.5-acre site.

Progress Housing Group has an annual development programme to deliver 250 affordable homes across the North West and into Yorkshire. This site and future developments allow the housing group to deliver high quality, energy-efficient properties at an affordable price in areas with the most demand.

Progress Housing's new 55 home development at Catterall. Pictured are Tony Cornall, Breck Homes, Jonathan Harman, Simon Fenton Partnerships, Andy Garnett, Breck Homes, Rebecca Thackray, Progress Housing Group, Rebecca Field, Progress Housing Group, Dean Butler, Breck Homes

Rebecca Field, head of development and sales at Progress Housing Group, said: “As an affordable housing provider, we are constantly looking at how we can meet the requirements of our customers and deliver homes in the communities where they want to live.

“The Catterall development has been a great collaboration with Breck Homes, allowing us to deliver a quality product that is both affordable for purchase and rent.”

Andy Garnett, of Bispham-based Breck Homes, said: “We are delighted to have completed this great scheme with Progress Housing Group ahead of schedule and on budget.

“The development will provide much needed affordable accommodation within this high- value area.

“The team on site have worked well together, and we look forward to starting our next scheme with Progress Housing Group in St Helens over the next few months.”

The mixed development has given individuals and families the opportunity to get on to the housing ladder with a number of properties available for shared ownership.

These properties allow customers to buy a percentage share in their home and pay a low rent on the outstanding percentage. Over time, the shared owners can purchase up to 100 per cent of their property and the freehold.