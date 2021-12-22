Lancashire holiday village completes £270,00 gym refurbishment

Ribby Hall has buffed up its work out area in time for people looking to get fit with a New Year's resolution and lose a few of those pounds put on over the festive period.

Equipment has been provided by renowned industry supplier Life Fitness International and the revamp has been guided by customer feedback and suggestions.

The gym space itself has been expanded with new and additional windows providing gym goers with enhanced space, ventilation and views.

Ribby Hall Village has spent £270,000 on its gym

The refurbishment follows enhancements earlier this year when Ribby Hall opened its Lifestyle Lounge, aimed at encouraging members to take advantage of confidential lifestyle consultations, alongside physiotherapy, sports injury and sports massage provided by specialists; plus, a 4D body mapping scanner that enables individuals to capture their progress.

The extended area for core work includes space on the gym floor for functional work out, plus easy access to the health club’s Lifestyle Lounge.

The new cardio equipment will include treadmills, cross trainers, arc trainers, heat rowers, upright bikes, reclining bikes, power mill stair climbers plus, a Jacobs ladder, assault bikes, and Concept 2 Skierg.

Health Club manager Chris Chambers said: “We’ve been really excited leading up to the installation of our new gym equipment. All kit is of the highest industry standards with five star finishes and a premium feel.

The attraction has a whole new range of equipment

"We’re feeling proud and are also really looking forward to hearing what our members think of the investment. It’s all come together at a great time of year too.

“Additional stand out pieces of new kit include ten Life Fitness pin-loaded strength training machines; a Hammer Strength Olympic lifting platform comprising bumper plates to minimise impact for the heavier lifters.

"There is also a HD Athletic perimeter rig with two full sized Olympic half racks and functional training functionality; a multitude of Life Fitness Signature series cable machines with lots of attachments, plus a full range of Hammer Strength dumbbells as well as pre-loaded barbells ideal for quick transitions, drop sets or to be paired with our preacher curl bench to isolate your biceps.”

The investment rounds off a busy year at the holiday destination which was once more awarded a Five Star rating from Visit England for the fourteenth consecutive year.

The investment tops a busy year at the destination