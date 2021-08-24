Lancashire heating firm Baxi planning ahead for a hydrogen fuelled world

Following the Government’s recent Hydrogen Strategy launch, the firm said it was developing technology to shift from just using traditional natural gas to heat homes, to the use of hydrogen.

Hydrogen is more flammable than natural gas and new safety technologies are being employed.

Jeff House, Head of External Affairs at Baxi Heating, said the firm welcomed the publication of the Hydrogen Strategy from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Baxi is working on heating systems for a low carbon future which cut the amount of natural gas used

He said: “This important document details the role and vision for clean hydrogen deployment at scale in the UK, building upon the ambitions in last year’s 10 Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution.

“As an energy carrier, hydrogen has many uses that will help to decarbonise heating, transport and industry. We therefore welcome the government’s assurance to the public that hydrogen can be made as safe as natural gas.

“Alongside the Strategy, the Government is publishing its proposed business model for supporting hydrogen production in the form of a Contract for Difference. This approach has been utilised successfully for offshore wind and will enable the sector to invest in early-stage projects and reduce the cost of hydrogen.

"The availability of low-cost hydrogen at scale is a key enabler of the deployment of hydrogen for heat.”

Jeff House of Baxi

The firm is developing hydrogen gas boilers for homes, but he said the energy source switch would need wider changes.

He added: “Skilled installers and contractors will be utterly essential to success, so we are glad to see the announcement of a hydrogen sector development action plan in early 2022 setting out how the government will support companies to secure supply chain opportunities, skills and jobs in hydrogen.