Lancashire footwear brand aims to make strides in 2022
Lancashire footwear brand Lanx is aiming to grow the business this year, building on a successful 2021.
Founder Marco Vaghetti said the firm had enjoyed launching a new women’s range; its link up with Premiership Rugby side Sale Sharks, increasing online sales and success of its warehouse store in Whalley.
He said: “It’s been a really good year for us and despite all of the challenges, I think we’re finishing the year stronger than we started it.
“Our roots and our heritage are very much in the north of England and as a massive rugby fan, Sale is a club that fits well with the ethos and values of the LANX brand, so I’m delighted to be working with them.
"The launch of our women’s range has also been a big highlight for me. It’s something that had been on my mind for a while as we always had lots of enquiries from women, and it’s brilliant to see the range going from strength to strength.”
Looking ahead to 2022, Marco said: “Our online presence now is really good and we have a global footprint with customers all over the world.
"I expect that to continue in 2022 and although we always want to maintain a physical presence in Lancashire, we know that the real growth will come from online sales.
“I think you’ve got to keep moving forward as a business owner otherwise you’ll get left behind. Although I think we offer something unique in the market, we know we have lots of competition out there so it's important to stay creative and ambitious."