Lancashire firms urged to become suppliers for supermarket chain Aldi

Suppliers based in Lancashire interested in working with the supermarket can visit aldi.co.uk/suppliers/becoming-a-supplier to find out more.

Whether it is a brand-new business or a well-established one, Aldi is on the lookout for suppliers across a range of product categories, including food, drink and special buys.

This uplift in British suppliers forms part of the supermarket’s commitment to increase the number of products it sources from the UK and buy British wherever possible.

Aldi is looking for Lancashire firms to become suppliers

More than 40 per cent of fresh produce sold is also British and the supermarket spent a total of £9bn with UK companies last year as it opens at least one new store a week.