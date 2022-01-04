Lancashire firms urged to become suppliers for supermarket chain Aldi
Aldi has announced plans to recruit more than 100 additional British suppliers in 2022, to increase its spend here by £3.5bn a year by the end of 2025.
Suppliers based in Lancashire interested in working with the supermarket can visit aldi.co.uk/suppliers/becoming-a-supplier to find out more.
Whether it is a brand-new business or a well-established one, Aldi is on the lookout for suppliers across a range of product categories, including food, drink and special buys.
This uplift in British suppliers forms part of the supermarket’s commitment to increase the number of products it sources from the UK and buy British wherever possible.
More than 40 per cent of fresh produce sold is also British and the supermarket spent a total of £9bn with UK companies last year as it opens at least one new store a week.
Giles Hurley, chief executive officer at Aldi UK, said: “As we continue to expand as a business, our supply chain needs to grow with us. That’s why we’re on the lookout for more British suppliers to add to our current partnerships, creating even more jobs as well as new opportunities.”