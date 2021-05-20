Lancashire firm wins award for new hydrogen gas boiler

The Bamber Bridge-based firm’s Hydrogen boiler has been developed as part of its commitment to be a cleaner, greener manufacturing business in a move away from traditional natural gas fired boilers.

Karen Boswell, managing director of Baxi Heating, said: “As a leading player in the British heating and hot water industry we are determined to play our part in achieving the goal of being a net-zero economy.

“We are developing technologies that will help customers to heat their homes and businesses without warming the planet and hydrogen should play an important role as it produces no greenhouse gases at the point of use.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bamber Bridge based Baxi Heating has won an award for its new hydrogen gas boiler

“I am very proud of this achievement.”