Lancashire firm wins award for new hydrogen gas boiler
Baxi Heating’s development of a boiler fuelled by hydrogen has won the Innovation category at the Gas Industry Awards.
The Bamber Bridge-based firm’s Hydrogen boiler has been developed as part of its commitment to be a cleaner, greener manufacturing business in a move away from traditional natural gas fired boilers.
Karen Boswell, managing director of Baxi Heating, said: “As a leading player in the British heating and hot water industry we are determined to play our part in achieving the goal of being a net-zero economy.
“We are developing technologies that will help customers to heat their homes and businesses without warming the planet and hydrogen should play an important role as it produces no greenhouse gases at the point of use.
“I am very proud of this achievement.”
Baxi’s Sustainability Pledge, launched last year, will ensure that every one of its products will work with low carbon energy by 2025. It also has a range of boilers which can run on a 20 per cent hydrogen, 80 per cent natural gas mixture.