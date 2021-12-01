The aim is to establish a new year-round facility for Lancashire, which would host a number of men’s and women’s competitive matches each year when Emirates Old Trafford is unavailable, whilst also providing a training base for the Red Rose’s men’s and women’s teams.

Subject to public consultation and planning determination, the new facility will become a Centre of Excellence for Women’s Cricket in the North West.

Owned by the county council, the proposed site in Farington is alongside the A582 Farington Road on the west side of Stanifield Lane.

The proposals include two full-sized cricket pitches with natural sloping terraces and training facilities, including nets, a new pavilion including a gym, changing rooms, hospitality space, as well as cycle and car parking.

Andy Anson, chair at Lancashire Cricket, added: “We’re thrilled to be working with Lancashire County Council on this project as we aim to grow the game of cricket in all its forms, from elite right through to recreational club cricket, together across the county.

“With the number of international and domestic matches, as well as other events being held at Emirates Old Trafford, the need for a second ground has become pressing. It’s something that we’ve been working on for a while and the new development will provide fantastic elite facilities for both our men’s and women’s side and can also be used for recreational cricket and the wider community.”

County Councillor Phillippa Williamson, leader of Lancashire County Council, said: "These are exciting proposals and I'm especially pleased that these facilities would help to encourage more people to take part in sport, including younger people.

"Please give your views and help us to shape the proposals, which aim to transform cricket in Lancashire.

"We're working in partnership with the club to make the most of this opportunity to support high-quality sports provision in Lancashire, while using the county council's land to potentially provide a significant boost to our economy and create new jobs."

Emma Lamb, Lancashire and England all-rounder from Preston, said: “Having grown up in the Preston area, it’s great to see that the club and the county council are working together on this new project. It’s only going to help grow the game of cricket throughout Lancashire and the surrounding area.

“It’s so important that we do all we can to make cricket as accessible as possible and ensure opportunities are given to girls and boys of all ages and abilities. A facility like this will only help that and hopefully we’ll see some future Lancashire and England players from the local area.”

Lancashire will continue to use their current outgrounds across the North West at Blackpool CC, Liverpool CC, Southport and Birkdale CC and at Sedbergh School once the new facility has opened.

The plans include opportunities for wider community use of the facilities.

The site has been identified as the preferred location after considering the necessary requirements for the new facility, including location, access and the space required.