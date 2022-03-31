Providing round-the-clock care in the home environment, Alcedo Care Group offers a range of short and long term live-in care services from companionship and emotional support to assistance with personal care, dementia, medication and more complex care services.

In her new role, Lynsey will oversee the day-to-day activities of the 50-strong live-in care team ensuring that every one of Alcedo’s 150 live-in care clients receives safe and effective person-centred care, delivered with compassion and continuity by an experienced carer in the comfort of their own home.

She said: “I am very proud to have joined an amazing family business with a wonderful reputation based on the delivery of exceptional care. Caring for clients in their own homes is a privilege; in a short amount of time we have already helped so many people and formed fantastic relationships where our carers have really become part of the family.

Lynsey Collins, Alcedo Care

"To be leading this team is a career highlight for me and I am looking forward to developing the service offering and geographical areas that we cover over the coming months.”

Post Covid, demand for live-in services has continued to rise as people realise the many benefits of a complete one-to-one care service delivered in the comfort of the client’s home, rather than a residential care home, that maintains independence, routines and lifestyle for as long as possible and provides peace of mind for family and loved ones.

Prior to joining Alcedo Care Group, Lynsey was the registered manager of a residential care home. She has also spent a large part of her career in the funeral industry where she becamea qualified funeral director and area manager, where she was responsible for 21 funeral homes conducting around 1,600 funerals every year.