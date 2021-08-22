Key workers will be allowed to take rooms at the new Urban Hub in Preston, as well as students

Pillars developers has said that its 425-unit purpose built Urban Hub project will be offered to more than 26,000 local key workers, almost doubling its target audience from the current population of 30,000 students and teachers.

The firm said Urban Hub was minutes’ from UCLan, Royal Preston Hospital and other local and national government departments, which have been vital over the Covid-19 pandemic.

A Pillars spokesman said: ‘’With ever increasing housing demand and steadily rising housing prices in central Preston, key workers and students often have to seek more affordable housing solutions, while relying on public transport connections to commute to / from work or university.

Key worker will be allowed to join students in taking apartments at the new Urban Hub being built in Preston by Pillars

“Especially in the case of key workers, with their non-standard work schedules, travel times often do not coincide and travel can become a nuisance.

“Our goal is to create a carefully balanced lifestyle development, with a mix of students and key workers and create an opportunity to improve work-life balance for both groups.

“With growing demand for the affordable quality accommodation in Preston we estimate for the scheme to be fully occupied from the first year onwards.”

The construction consists of four interconnected six-story blocks, designed around a green courtyard froming a 10,000 square foot internal garden.

How the hub should look

Each of the self-contained studio apartments, will have a private en-suite bathroom and kitchenette.