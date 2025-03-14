This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The Royal Mint is releasing a commemorative £5 coin to honour John Lennon on his 85th birthday

The coin features a portrait of Lennon, inspired by a famous photo by Bob Gruen

It’s part of the Mint’s ‘music legends’ series, which celebrates iconic artists like David Bowie and Queen

The coin is available for purchase from the Royal Mint starting March 17, with prices from £18.50

Though £5 coins are legal tender, they are mainly produced for collectors and commemorative purposes

Issued by the Royal Mint, the coin marks what would have been Lennon’s 85th birthday. He joins fellow music legends such as Sir Paul McCartney, Queen, David Bowie, and Dame Shirley Bassey in being honoured with a Royal Mint coin.

The Royal Mint’s "music legends" coin series continues to celebrate influential singers and songwriters. Coin designer Henry Gray placed Lennon’s portrait at the heart of the design.

(Photo: Royal Mint) | Royal Mint

Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint, said: “Arguably one of the greatest singers and songwriters of all time, Lennon’s achievements as an artist, activist and advocate for peace continue to live on and will now be forever remembered on a coin.

“Lennon’s portrait has been captured in meticulous detail and in a fitting tribute will be released in the year which the artist would have celebrated his 85th birthday.

“Still admired by millions of people and generations worldwide, we hope this coin and its design will be treasured for many years to come.”

But what does the coin look like, how can you get your hands on it, and could it be worth more in the future? Here is everything you need to know about it.

What does the coin look like?

The design of the £5 coin showcases a portrait of the iconic Beatles member and solo artist, inspired by a photograph taken by renowned music photographer Bob Gruen.

It captures a side profile of Lennon, snapped on the rooftop of his New York penthouse. Lennon’s name is displayed to the left of the portrait, with the word “Imagine” on the right, paying tribute to his iconic single and album.

£5 coins are legal tender in the UK, but they are primarily issued for commemorative purposes. While they can technically be used for transactions, they are rarely used in everyday spending.

How rare is it?

Without the mintage figures, it's difficult to predict the exact rarity of the coin, as the number of coins produced will play a significant role in determining its scarcity.

But commemorative coins like this one often vary in rarity based on factors like demand, design appeal, and the significance of the subject - in this case, John Lennon, a figure with a lasting cultural impact.

If the Royal Mint produces a limited run, the coin could potentially become more valuable over time, particularly to collectors.

Coins that commemorate notable figures, especially in the music world, can appreciate in value as they become rarer and more sought after.

The presence of colour editions and precious metals may also add to the coin's value, with gold or silver versions typically holding higher worth than standard designs.

In terms of future worth, assuming limited production and strong collector interest, the coin could appreciate modestly or significantly depending on its scarcity and how it is perceived within the broader collectible market.

Commemorative coins linked to famous personalities often rise in value, but the extent of this is usually more apparent after several years or decades.

If you're hoping to buy it as an investment, it would be wise to keep an eye on any official announcements from the Royal Mint regarding mintage numbers.

Where can I get the coin?

Lennon enthusiasts and coin collectors can purchase the coins from the Royal Mint’s website starting at 9am on Monday, March 17.

Prices will begin at £18.50, with the coins available in various precious metals, including colour editions, according to the Mint.

