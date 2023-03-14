Estimates say Lancashire Central, a revised scheme unveiled by Lancashire County Council, could bring an economic windfall of between £95m and £390m a year to the local economy once it is fully operational in around eight years time.

A planning application has now been submitted and the news is a second huge boost to the local economy in a matter of weeks following the announcement of a massive industrial "masterplan" at Samlesbury across three sites - also going through the planning stage in South Ribble - generating up to 2,200 jobs and annual earnings of £122m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Almost five years after IKEA walked away from Cuerden site a jobs boom could be about to begin.

And both will be in addition to the 50-acre Samlesbury Enterprize Zone on land at the old aerodrome, together with the creation of the National Cyber Force headquarters in Samlesbury which was announced by the Government in 2021 and is predicted to employ up to 3,000 staff by 2030.

The Cuerden project near Lostock Hall will boast up to 155,000 sqm of new industrial, logistics and manufacturing employment space. In addition it will have up to 19,000 sqm of high quality office accommodation, up to 26,000 of leisure space and up to 30,000 sqm of mixed use development including shops, a hotel, a drive-thru restaurant, a family pub/restaurant, a gym, a creche/nursery, a car showroom and a health centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On top of that the plans include 116 "high quality" homes on the site, together with public green space including new woodland walks, footpaths and cycleways. And it that still wasn't enough development, it will be built next to a proposed new cricket ground for Lancashire CC.

The 127-acre Cuerden Strategic (Lancashire Central) site was abandoned by IKEA in May 2018 after the Swedish chain had initially agreed to be the anchor store for a retail park to attract other big names like Marks and Spencer. The shock news left LCC wondering what to do with the land where work on infrastructure had already begun.

The partially cleared site has stood empty since IKEA's shock withdrawal halted groundworks.

Now the replacement scheme has finally been unveiled, bringing with it the promise of a jobs boom at the heart of Lancashire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The main access to the new development will by off a roundabout at the end of the M65 motorway close to Sainsbury's and B&Q.

The developers say the scheme has been revised because of the "changing market conditions." A spokesperson said: "It is more reflective of the current market and commercial conditions. "It (Lancashire Central) is the single largest site in the City Deal and will play a key role in delivering and supporting the deal as a whole."

A report to the council says: "Between 2,200 and 5,600 FTE (full time equivalent) jobs would be supported by Lancashire Central once all the proposed new employment sites are fully delivered and occupied." The total amount generated in business rates, when complete, would be more than £3m, along with £220,000 in council tax from the 116 homes.

A new dawn for the site IKEA abandoned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad